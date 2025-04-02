HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.10, with a volume of 24686 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.11 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

