Head to Head Analysis: Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) vs. Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) and Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kazia Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kazia Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kazia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,343.64%. Given Kazia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kazia Therapeutics is more favorable than Ensysce Biosciences.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kazia Therapeutics $2.31 million 1.74 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Ensysce Biosciences $2.23 million 1.58 -$10.61 million ($13.39) -0.19

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ensysce Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kazia Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kazia Therapeutics and Ensysce Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kazia Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Ensysce Biosciences -179.26% -292.81% -158.83%

Risk & Volatility

Kazia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kazia Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kazia Therapeutics beats Ensysce Biosciences on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP oxycodone prodrug candidate for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative that releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF329 for pain with abuse protection; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD; and PF9001 to treat Opioid use disorder. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in La Jolla, California.

