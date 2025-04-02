Head-To-Head Survey: Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agilysys and Veea, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 6 0 3.00 Veea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Agilysys currently has a consensus price target of $127.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.82%. Given Agilysys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Veea.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

88.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Veea shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Veea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Agilysys and Veea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 8.45% 9.38% 5.94% Veea N/A N/A -20.86%

Volatility and Risk

Agilysys has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veea has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agilysys and Veea”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $263.57 million 7.92 $86.19 million $0.80 93.30 Veea N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Veea.

Summary

Agilysys beats Veea on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services. The company’s hospitality software solutions include hospitality experience cloud offers solution ecosystems that combine core operational systems for property management, point-of-sale (POS), and inventory and procurement; and Hospitality Solution Studios. Its food and beverage ecosystem solutions comprise InfoGenesis POS; IG Kiosk; IG Flex; IG KDS; IG OnDemand; IG Fly; IG Quick Pay; IG Smart Menu; IG Digital Menu Board; IG PanOptic AI-powered self-checkout kiosk; Pay, a payment processing solution; eCash for cashless tender; gift card solution; and Analyze, a cloud-based data analytic platform. The company’s inventory and procurement ecosystem solutions include Eatec solution and Stratton Warren System; LMS, a on-premise or hosted, web and mobile-enabled PMS solution; Versa, a hospitality solution; and Stay, a cloud-native SaaS property management system. Its hospitality and leisure and experience enhancer solutions comprise Book, Express Kiosk and Express Mobile for check-in and check-out; Spa software; Golf; Sales & Catering; Service; Authorize; DataMagine; Reserve solution; Digital Marketing solution; Retail POS solution; Central Reservations; Loyalty & Promotions; Membership; Residence Management; and Guest App. It serves hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Veea

Veea Inc. provides computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage, and cybersecurity solutions. The company offers multiaccess edge computing (MEC) platform that redefines connectivity and computing at the edge by integrating functions of servers, network attached storage (NAS), routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points, IoT gateways, and 4G and 5G connections; and Veea Edge Platform enables direct connections from the optical fiber, cellular, and satellite networks. It also provides VeeaHub STAX, an edge computing product integrated with wireless access, including Wi-Fi 6; VeeaHub that offers connectivity options for pro indoor smart edge applications; and VeeaHub Outdoor that integrates with wireless connectivity for smart edge applications in outdoor and industrial environments. The company also offers TROLLEE, a smart shopping cart platform; the VeeaHub toolkit; and Veea AdEdge, an advertising platform. Veea Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

