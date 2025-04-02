Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 239.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,723 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 208,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 81,033 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,112,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

