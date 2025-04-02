Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total transaction of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

View Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Trading Up 1.3 %

ANSS opened at $320.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.82 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.