Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $131.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.08.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

