Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hologic by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

