Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 136,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBY. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,666,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,994,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,957,832. This represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,325,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,085,803.12. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,191,832 shares of company stock valued at $9,796,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

