Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 1st

Alphabet, Johnson & Johnson, and iCoreConnect are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate in the healthcare industry, including sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and healthcare services. These stocks are influenced by regulatory decisions, technological advancements, and demographic trends, making them an important component for investors seeking exposure to the healthcare sector’s growth and stability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.23. 16,007,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,342,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $147.22 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $9.51 on Tuesday, hitting $156.33. 8,486,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,753. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of ICCT traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 168,274,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,185. iCoreConnect has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICCT

Featured Articles