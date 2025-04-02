Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 8,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

