Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Shares Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.09. Approximately 8,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 9,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.
Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.
Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
