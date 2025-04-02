Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $70.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.