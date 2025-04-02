Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 751 ($9.71) and last traded at GBX 752.68 ($9.73), with a volume of 62331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763 ($9.86).

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 817.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of £552.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 13.05 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

