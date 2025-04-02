Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 11.0% of Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,685.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,772.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4,750.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

