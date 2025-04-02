Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 272.9% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

