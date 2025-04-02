Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Global
Heritage Global Trading Up 1.4 %
Heritage Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,027. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.05%.
Heritage Global Company Profile
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.
Featured Articles
