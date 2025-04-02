Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Heritage Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 53.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 18,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,027. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

