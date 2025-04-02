HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This represents a 54.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,528.71. This represents a 12.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $59.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

