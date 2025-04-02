Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Highway Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIHO traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. 1,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,164. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.17. Highway has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Highway had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

