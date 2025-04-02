Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $89,863.72 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $89,863.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88.

On Monday, February 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 4,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.90.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Soleil Boughton sold 54,153 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,619,174.70.

On Monday, January 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $7,462,863.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 5.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 64,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,556,000 after buying an additional 8,364,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,304,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,257,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,722 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,951,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

