Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Financial Survey

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) and GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and GAINSCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hippo alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo -37.94% -36.38% -8.36% GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of GAINSCO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $372.10 million 1.67 -$273.10 million ($1.74) -14.26 GAINSCO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hippo and GAINSCO”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GAINSCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and GAINSCO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67 GAINSCO 0 0 0 0 0.00

Hippo currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.88%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than GAINSCO.

Summary

Hippo beats GAINSCO on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo

(Get Free Report)

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About GAINSCO

(Get Free Report)

GAINSCO, Inc. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle. It is also involved in automotive sales and service, auto racing, and investment activities. The company offers its automobile insurance products under the GAINSCO Auto Insurance brand through independent partner agents and Website comparison shopping places. GAINSCO, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.