Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,574 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,070,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWM

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.