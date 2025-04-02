Huntington National Bank Decreases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $30,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $147.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $161.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.96.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.97%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

