Huntington National Bank Has $101.49 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $101,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 107,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,194,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $199.18 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.57 and a 12-month high of $247.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,928.04. This represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,684 shares of company stock worth $7,746,500 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

