Huntington National Bank Has $86.55 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,683 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $86,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $203.90 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $133.99 and a 1 year high of $214.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.20 and its 200-day moving average is $187.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

