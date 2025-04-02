Huntington National Bank Sells 4,866 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $2,584,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 948.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $295,665,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,513,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,408,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,629 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.11 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

