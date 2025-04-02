Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 3,000 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,626.82. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 26th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $47,340.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90.

On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HURC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

