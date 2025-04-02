Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Major Shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner Sells 3,000 Shares

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $46,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 760,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,626.82. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Polar Asset Management Partner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00.
- On Monday, March 24th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $47,340.00.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,395 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $76,794.90.
- On Thursday, February 13th, Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,510 shares of Hurco Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $102,061.30.
Hurco Companies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of HURC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,667 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.
View Our Latest Report on HURC
Hurco Companies Company Profile
Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hurco Companies
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.