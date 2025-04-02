Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBJHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ibstock in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Ibstock to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBJHF

Ibstock Price Performance

About Ibstock

IBJHF stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74. Ibstock has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.06.

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.