ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in ICL Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in ICL Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in ICL Group by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICL. Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

