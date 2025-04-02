IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 150006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.70).
IG Design Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.24.
IG Design Group Company Profile
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
