IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.71), with a volume of 150006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.20 ($0.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.24.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

