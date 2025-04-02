IMAX China (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF – Get Free Report) was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.
IMAX China Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.
About IMAX China
IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. It operates through two segments, Content Solutions, and Technology Products and Services. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood, Chinese language, and other films for the IMAX theatre network in Greater China.
