ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.57 ($0.03). 6,519,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 11,538,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.48.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
