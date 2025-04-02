Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037,968 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.06% of Independence Realty Trust worth $265,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 122,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IRT opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Independence Realty Trust

About Independence Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.