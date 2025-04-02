Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Innospec Stock Up 1.2 %

Innospec stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 1.08. Innospec has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.26.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.43 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts expect that Innospec will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $387,788.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 652 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $67,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,240.80. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $794,853. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Innospec by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Innospec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 63.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

