Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.79. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
