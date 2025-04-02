Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $215.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.79. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $8.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Western Standard LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 2,084,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after acquiring an additional 386,321 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

