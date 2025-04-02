Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 34,081 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$414,322.72.
Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 6th, Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$251,102.80.
K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance
Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
