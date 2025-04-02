Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 34,081 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Price Eaton sold 34,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.16, for a total transaction of C$414,322.72.

Mark Price Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

On Monday, January 6th, Mark Price Eaton sold 29,198 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$251,102.80.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$17.50 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNT

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.