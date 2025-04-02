Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 7,524 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This represents a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Aidan Viggiano sold 2,500 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $293,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,391 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $173,193.41.

On Monday, January 6th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO traded up $2.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.71. 1,697,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,621,060. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Baird R W upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Twilio by 151.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 31.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Twilio by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.