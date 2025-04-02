Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Payam Zamani Acquires 29,500 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $134,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,800. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Inspirato Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.31.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
