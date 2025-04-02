Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CEO Payam Zamani Acquires 29,500 Shares

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $134,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,800. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Inspirato Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ISPO stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspirato

Inspirato Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Inspirato by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

