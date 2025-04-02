Inspired (LON:INSE) Issues Earnings Results

Inspired (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 8.98 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Inspired had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.12%.

Inspired Stock Down 3.3 %

INSE stock traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 55.10 ($0.71). The stock had a trading volume of 137,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.94. The company has a market capitalization of £87.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 49.01. Inspired has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 96 ($1.24).

Inspired Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 19th. Inspired’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a report on Monday.

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired PLC is a leading B2B technology enabled service provider delivering solutions that enable corporate businesses to transition to net-zero carbon and manage their response to climate change in the UK and Ireland.

Founded in 2000, Inspired operates four divisions: Assurance Services, Optimisation Services, ESG Services and Software Services, providing expert energy advisory and sustainability services to over 3,500 businesses who typically spend more than £100,000 on energy and water per year.

