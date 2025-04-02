Integra Resources FY2025 EPS Boosted by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

ITRG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Integra Resources by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,411,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 731,624 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,190,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 386,675 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

