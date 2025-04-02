Integra Resources FY2025 EPS Boosted by HC Wainwright

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.
Integra Resources Stock Performance
ITRG stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.37. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.