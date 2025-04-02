Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jill Bright purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $173.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

