International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (IGIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 4th

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.85 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th.

International General Insurance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.4% per year over the last three years. International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International General Insurance to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.3%.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

International General Insurance stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 26.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that International General Insurance will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of International General Insurance from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International General Insurance from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

See Also

