International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.17 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.99). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 414,820 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.13. The company has a market cap of £328.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance plc will post 22.0982143 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.40. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.28%.

International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.

