International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.17 ($1.77) and traded as high as GBX 153 ($1.99). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 414,820 shares.
International Personal Finance Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.13. The company has a market cap of £328.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.33.
International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 27.30 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. International Personal Finance had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Personal Finance plc will post 22.0982143 EPS for the current year.
International Personal Finance Increases Dividend
International Personal Finance Company Profile
International Personal Finance plc is helping to build a better world through financial inclusion by providing affordable credit products and insurance services to underserved consumers across nine markets. Our 1.7 million customers, who have low to medium incomes and a limited credit history, turn to us to fulfil their plans when it really matters.
