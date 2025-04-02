Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,068 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after buying an additional 40,498,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,074,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,360,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,042,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,431,000 after purchasing an additional 655,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,843,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $84.68 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $125.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 445.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at $59,372,215.76. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,584.31. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,379,785 shares of company stock valued at $281,528,938. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.