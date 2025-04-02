Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

