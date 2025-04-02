Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.72.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.73 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

