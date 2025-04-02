Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Short Interest Up 25.0% in March

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 19.25% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

QQJG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 777. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.81.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.