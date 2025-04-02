Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 389,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 186,808 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $37.94.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.