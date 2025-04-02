Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 389,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 186,808 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $37.94.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 63.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $516,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

