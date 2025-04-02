Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PID. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 62,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The stock had a trading volume of 120,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1665 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

