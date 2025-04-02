Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $173.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

