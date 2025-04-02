Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRDM. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $356,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,876,585.90. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

