Iron Mountain FY2027 EPS Estimate Reduced by Zacks Research

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued on Thursday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.71. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

NYSE IRM opened at $86.93 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $7,248,385.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock valued at $30,666,904. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

